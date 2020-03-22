Low GWP Refrigerants Market Outlook (2019-2023) By Top Competitors, Business Growth, Trend, Size, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: MRFR

Low GWP Refrigerants Market Segmentation:

Low GWP Refrigerants Market has been segregated on the basis of types, application, and region.

Get More Information @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=88353

By types, the global low GWP refrigerants market is divided into inorganics, fluorocarbons and hydrocarbons. The hydrocarbons segment held significant market share in 2017 and is expected to lead during the forecast period owing to its low environmental impact compared to fluorocarbons.

On the basis of application, the global low GWP refrigerants market has been divided into industrial refrigeration, domestic refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, mobile air-conditioning, stationary air-conditioning, and others. In 2017, the commercial refrigeration segment held the largest share of this market. Commercial refrigeration is mostly used in large capacity freezer to store food and beverage. Thus, rising in demand for oversized freezers in hotels and restaurants is projected to fuel the commercial refrigeration segment by 2023.

Free Request Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7471

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the global low GWP refrigerants market are Daikin industries, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), The Linde Group (Ireland), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Arkema (France), GTS SPA (Italy), SOL Spa (Italy), Mexichem S.A.B de C.V. (Mexico), ), Harp International Ltd (UK), HyChill (Australia), Tazzetti S.p.A (Italy), Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Airgas, Inc (U.S.), A-Gas International (UK), The natural refrigerants company Pty ltd (Australia), Brothers Gas (UAE), engas Australasia (Australia), Sinochem Lantian co., Ltd (China) and E.F. International (U.S.)

Market Overview:

Global low (GWP) refrigerants are essential fluid for absorbing heat. An increase in extreme weather condition such as severe droughts and heat waves owing to global warming has propel market demand for low GWR refrigerants. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), average earth surface temperatures increased around 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit in between 1880 and 2016. Burning of fossil fuels has resulted in such temperature change, negatively impacting the environment. Thus, environment friendly attributes of low GWP refrigerants is expected to boost the market.

Changing consumer living habits demanding comfortable lifestyle is increasing the need for refrigerants and air conditioners at home. For instance, Japan Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry Association (JRAIA) reported that world room air conditioners demand reached 96.05 million units in 2017 increased to 8.2% from previous year. Increase in number of air conditioners sale to household is a key factor driving the market.

Regional Analysis:

Europe contributes the largest share in the global low GWP refrigeration market due to favorable government directive such as F-Gas Regulation 517/2014. Asia Pacific is significantly growing market for air conditioners and refrigerants owing to rise in cold chain market and demand for household refrigeration.

The regional market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to grow with healthy CAGR owing to demand for refrigerants from food & beverage industry couple with rise in temperature in Middle East.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

4.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce Merchants

4.1.4 Application

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5 Industry Overview Of Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Low GWP Refrigerants Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Low GWP Refrigerants Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Low GWP Refrigerants Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Low GWP Refrigerants Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Low GWP Refrigerants Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 7 Low GWP Refrigerants Type Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 8 North America: Low GWP Refrigerants Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 9 Europe: Low GWP Refrigerants Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 10 Asia-Pacific: Low GWP Refrigerants Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 11 Middle East & Africa: Low GWP Refrigerants Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 12 Latin America: Low GWP Refrigerants Type Market, By Country, 2018–2023

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Low GWP Refrigerants Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Low GWP Refrigerants Market

FIGURE 4 Supply Chain Of Low GWP Refrigerants Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Low GWP Refrigerants Market, By Country, 2017 (%)

FIGURE 6 Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market, 2018–2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]