Low GWP Refrigerants Market: HVACR Industrial Applications Hold the Highest Share

The report on the low GWP refrigerants market offers key insights, in-depth analysis, along with the historic data and forecast on the market between 2019 and 2027. Important factors impacting the low GWP refrigerants market growth are also covered in the report. Market dynamics including drivers, latest trends, challenges, and growth opportunities in the low GWP refrigerants market across different regions is also included in the report.

When a greenhouse gas is released into the atmosphere, its global warming potential (GWP) is benchmarked and measured against carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) with GWP equal to one. Refrigerants that are commonly used in various applications, such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R), can have significant GWP when they are released in the atmosphere. Thereby, growing concerns about global warming and negative impacts of harmful refrigerants on the environment are triggering end-users to switch to low GWP refrigerants.

The heating, ventilating, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industry is making the steady shift towards low GWP refrigerants, with decisions influenced by an evolving regulatory climate. Fact.MR’s new study, which estimates the low GWP refrigerants market at US$ 18 billion, remains bullish on impressive growth of the low GWP refrigerants market.

The Fact.MR report on the low GWP refrigerants market divides information about the market into four main segments – product types, applications, GWP indices, and geographical regions.

Based on the product types of low GWP refrigerants, the low GWP refrigerants market is segmented into three main sub-segments – inorganics, fluorocarbons, and hydrocarbons. Inorganics are further segmented into ammonia, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ethyl chloride, and methyl chloride. Fluorocarbons are further classified into chlorofluorocarbons, hydro-chlorofluorocarbons, hydro-fluorocarbons, and hydro-fluoro olefin. Further, hydrocarbons are also segmented into propane, isobutane, and propylene.

Based on the applications of low GWP refrigerants, the low GWP refrigerants market is classified into three sub-segments – refrigeration, air conditioning, and chillers. The refrigeration applications of low GWP refrigerants are further segmented into residential refrigeration, small self-contained refrigeration, large self-contained refrigeration, walk-in refrigeration, supermarket refrigeration, and transport and industrial refrigeration.

The air conditioning segment is further classified into three applications – residential air conditioning, commercial air conditioning, and mobile air conditioning. Chillers are further divided into two smaller applications of low GWP refrigerants – centrifugal chillers and scroll/screw chillers.

Based on the GWP indices of low GWP refrigerants, the low GWP refrigerants market is classified into three sub-segments – less than 150 GWP, 150 to 700 GWP, and more than 700 GWP.

