Low-Cost Satellite Market – Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis Research Report 2019 to 2023

Satellites are classified as low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, sun-synchronous orbit satellites, and geosynchronous-Earth orbit (GEO) satellites, according to the orbit they are in. Based on the size, the satellites are categorized as large, medium-sized, and small satellites. The small satellites comprise of the low-cost satellites such as micro-, nano-, pico-, and femto- satellites. The larger (conventional) satellites were powered by the chemical propulsion systems, which increased their overall weight, launch costs, and reduced their payload bearing capabilities.

As a result, the satellite operators have been focusing on the research on alternative propulsion technologies. However, in the recent years, with the growing demand for small satellites (such as the micro-, nano-, pico-, and femto- satellites), which weigh under 1,100 lbs, there has been a high requirement of cheaper launch vehicles. As a result, electric propulsion technologies are widely implemented to power such low-cost small satellites.

The usage of small and low-cost satellites are paving the way for asuccessful and cost-effective makeover of the domain of satellite systems. A number of companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Planet Labs, OneWeb, and SpaceX are primarily focusing on the launch of small and lightweight satellite systems, in order to reduce the costs associated with the satellite launch. As a result, in the recent years, a large number of small and low-cost satellites placed in the lower and higher orbits in the space. Many of the developing nations have also shown a keen interest in the utilization of satellites such as CubeSats (U-class spacecraft). These satellites use enhanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems to obtain images of Earth.

One of the major advantages of the low-cost satellites, when compared to the conventional large satellites, is their lower development and propulsion costs. Therefore, a constellation of such satellites can be used to provide low-cost solutions, which would otherwise cost a significant amount. The cost to build a nano- or microsatellite is almost nil in comparison to the traditional satellite.

With the launch of these nano- and micro satellites, the satellite propulsion costs also reduce, which is a boost for the global satellite industry. Moreover, such satellites are capable of enabling missions that were not feasible with the larger satellites such as inspection of the larger satellites in orbit, gathering data from multiple points, lower data rate communications, and space-based research.

The organization had focused on re-engineering and re-designing the production models of space vehicles, to drive down the cost of satellite launches. In the same year, India’s Reusable Launch Vehicle-Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) was flight-tested successfully. During the same period, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) expects to launch approximately 50 small-sized and low-cost satellites and place them in the LEO, during 2017-2020. Likewise, in 2014, India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launched five satellites (one French Earth observation satellite weighing over 1,600 lbs and four small satellites). With the growing demand for nano- and micro- satellites, it is expected that the manufacturing base of satellites will widen to various regions of the world, which would significantly fuel the global market growth.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global low-cost satellite market has also been segmented into three regions, namely, Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. North America had the largest share of the market in 2017, primarily due to the presence of the major companies such as SpaceX, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Planet Labs Inc. in the region. The countries such as the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico are the major markets for space-based programs, in the region, as these countries have advanced infrastructures and are involved in various space programs. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region for the low-cost satellite market, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing technological capabilities and extensive investments on satellite systems and services, particularly in China, Japan, and India.

Key Players:

Dauria Aerospace

SpaceX

Geooptics Inc

OHB AG

OneWeb

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Axelspace Corporation

Planet Labs Inc

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Spire Global Inc.

