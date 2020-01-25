Low-calorie Food Market Boosted by Growing Obese Population, to reach US$10.4 bn by 2019

The global low-calorie food market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.90% within a forecast period of 2014 to 2019. The market stood at US$7.40 bn in 2013. It is expected to reach US$10.415 bn by the end of 2019, according to a research report released by Transparency Market Research. The report, titled “Low-calorie Food Market – Global Forecast, Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2014 – 2019,” can be used to analyze the various segments of this market in order to create a relevant business strategy or investment profile.

Obesity is one of the biggest health issues faced by the world today. The U.K. holds the largest population of obese citizens within Europe, with nearly 23.8% of the population marked as obese. The U.S. holds the largest percentage of the obese demographic in the world, at 36.5%. 28.3% of Australians are classified as obese, which is the highest percentage within the Asia Pacific region. The number of obese is also increasing steadily in other nations, creating a higher demand for healthier foods. Diabetics comprise another demographic that is fast opting for health foods. The WHO had earlier reported that almost 347 mn people around the world were diagnosed with diabetes in 2013, and this number is going to increase significantly in the coming years.

According to the report, the global low-calorie food market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity across developed nations. Changing lifestyles that are increasingly sedentary and stressful have led consumers to opt for healthier foods that are certified to be low in calories. A larger percentage of the consumers is now aware of the health risks associated with consuming high-calorie foods and sugary drinks and are therefore showing a high demand for products that promote physical health through added nutritional benefits and the use of low-calorie ingredients and preparations.

A major challenge faced by the global low-calorie food market is the high cost associated with the production of low-calorie foods. Since most health foods and low-calorie foods require special ingredients as well as preparation methods, their cost is relatively higher than other convenience foods. Another factor to consider is that the producers specific to health foods are relatively newer to the markets than convenience foods producers. As such, their production lines and market distribution chains are not as strong. Therefore, more top players in the global low-calorie food market are confined to developed economies, as the high-costing foods can mostly be afforded by the consumers from these regions.

The report’s authors expect that in time, competitive pricing and increasing disposable income among consumers in developing economies will allow a higher market penetration in these regions.

The report segments the global low-calorie food market based on applications, within which the market is divided into healthcare, food, beverages, tabletop, and others.

In terms of product segments, the global low-calorie food market has been led by aspartame to date. The future of the market will see strong growth rates for sucralose and stevia. Stevia is expected to show a rapid growth rate, owing to it being a 100% natural sweetener. Sucralose is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market for the given forecast period.

The U.S. leads the global low-calorie food market in terms of demand as well as consumption.

The key players in the global low-calorie food market are Cargill, Incorporated, McNeil Nutritionals, LLC, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Nestle S.A., Bernard Food Industries, Inc., Groupe Danone, The Coca-Cola Company, and PepsiCo Inc.