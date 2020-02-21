Lottery Market in the US 2018 Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.72% and Forecast to 2022

The lottery market in the US is quite competitive and consists of numerous large and small-scale vendors. The competition among the players is mainly based on factors such as product portfolio, pricing, prize money, varieties, and payment options. The vendors are increasingly investing in planning, designing, acquiring new players, and expanding their existing facilities. Technological innovations and creativity play a significant role in driving the market growth. Based on type the lottery market can be segmented into scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries. And on platform type the lottery market can be segmented into traditional lottery market and online lottery market.

The analysts forecast the lottery market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the lottery market in the US for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lottery.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Lottery Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• California State Lottery

• Florida Lottery

• New York State Lottery

• Texas Lottery Commission

Other prominent vendors

• Arizona Lottery

• Colorado Lottery

• Connecticut Lottery

• Delaware Lottery

• Georgia Lottery

• Hoosier Lottery

• Illinois Lottery

• Missouri Lottery

Market driver

• Popularity of online lottery

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Public image enhancement

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Comparison of US lottery market with others

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Lottery market in US – Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Lottery market in US by scratch-off games

• Lottery market in US by terminal-based games

• Sports lottery market in US

• Market opportunity by type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

• Lottery market in US – Segmentation by platform

• Comparison by platform

• Traditional lottery market in US

• Online lottery market in US

• Market opportunity by platform

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE (ONLINE LOTTERY)

• Online lottery market in US – Segmentation by device

• Comparison by device

• Lottery market in US by mobile device

• Lottery market in US by desktop device

• Market opportunity by device

PART 11: BUYING CRITERIA

• Buying criteria of lottery in the US

PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• California State Lottery

• Florida Lottery

• New York State Lottery

• Texas Lottery Commission

..…..Continued

