Lottery Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Global Lottery Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Lottery Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Lottery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lottery development in United States, Europe and China.

A lottery is a form of gambling which involves the drawing of lots for a prize. Lotteries are outlawed by some governments, while others endorse it to the extent of organizing a national or state lottery. It is common to find some degree of regulation of lottery by governments.

This report analyzed the annual revenue of lottery types such as: the lotto, Quizzes Type Lottery, Numbers Game and scratch-off instant games.

Currently, there are many vendors in the world Lottery industry, especially in North America, Europe and Asia regions.

The main market players are China Welfare Lottery, China Sports Lottery, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Francaise des Jeux, Camelot Group and so on.

There are four major kinds of Lottery including The Lotto, Quizzes Type Lottery, Numbers Game and Scratch-off Instant Games. Polycarbonate The Lotto is mostly popular, with a market share nearly 42.92 % in 2015.

In 2017, the global Lottery market size was 302300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 379700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

China Welfare Lottery

China Sports Lottery

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Francaise des Jeux

Camelot Group

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado

Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Singapore Pools

California Lottery

Florida Lottery

GTECH

New York State Lottery

INTRALOT

MDJS

Connecticut Lottery Corporation

Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad

Magnum

Minnesota State Lottery

Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

The Lotto

Quizzes Type Lottery

Numbers Game

Scratch-off Instant Games

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Lottery

Lottery Store

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Lottery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Lottery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

