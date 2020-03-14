Lotion Tubes Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017-2027

Lotion tubes are flexible squeezable containers which are capable of storing liquids with less viscosity. The surface of lotion tubes encompasses of several polymers layers and other materials. Lotion tubes give excellent barrier protection and increase the shelf life of the product. Due to this features, the lotion tubes are expected to experience a tremendous demand in volume from various industries such as food, personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceuticals over the forecast period. Due to the market penetration in several industries, the tubes manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the quality by creating the product more dependable, puncture resistant, flexible, moisture resistant, etc. which can help to increase the market for lotion tubes. Lotion tubes are available in the market with the size ranging from 5ml to 300ml. Lotion tubes are fitted with a wide variety of caps & closures which provide another good feature which contributes to increasing the demand for both the product. Due to all these features of lotion tubes the market is expected to grow by value and volume over the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global Lotion Tubes – Market Dynamics:

Lotion tubes are getting tremendous demand from various industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The global pharmaceuticals industry is growing continuously in recent years which has positively impacted the market for lotion tubes. In addition, these lotion tubes are mainly used for storing pharmaceuticals products such as pain relief cream, anti-fungal cream, oral cream, and other ointments. The cosmetic industry has also shown an augmentation for the market over the past few years due to the demand for products such as sunscreen lotion, face wash, skin lotions, etc. Moreover, another factor which is supporting the growth of lotion tubes market is the high barrier protection capability due to the usage of several polymer layers in the tubes. However, the market for lotion tubes is mainly facing the challenge from traditional packaging solutions such as pouches and bottles.

Global Lotion Tubes – Market Segmentation:

The global lotion tubes market can be segmented by the material type, by packaging type, and by number of layers.

On the basis of material type, the global lotion tubes market is segmented into:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyamide (PA) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Aluminum

On the basis of applicators, the global lotion tubes market is segmented into:

Pin-point applicators

Airless pumps

Roll-on applicators

Slant tip applicators

Brush-tip

Others (sponge base applicators, etc.)

On the basis of layers, the global lotion tubes market is segmented into:

2 layers

3 layers

5 layers and above

On the basis of end use, the global lotion tubes market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food

Homecare

Others (Chemicals, etc.)

Global Lotion Tubes – Regional Overview:

The global lotion tubes market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to dominate the market for lotion tubes by volume due to high demand in the pharmaceutical industry in the region. Europe region is also expected to witness a strong growth for lotion tubes market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth for lotion tubes due to the expansion of pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industry in these regions. Furthermore, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are anticipated to witness relatively slow growth over the forecast period for lotion tubes market.

Global Lotion Tubes – Key players:

Few of the key players in the lotion tubes market are Essel Propack Ltd, Montebello Packaging, Alltub SAS,Hoffman Neopac AG, East Hill Industries, Inc, Albea S.A., Jsn Industries Inc, Prisha Tubes Pvt Ltd, Proactive Plast Pvt. Ltd, Auber Packaging Co., Unette Corporation, Eastar Cosmetic Packaging, Ouxinmay Packaging Co., Ltd., Lixin Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Guanyu Plastic Tube Co., Ltd., etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

