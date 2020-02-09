Long Term Food Storage Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Long Term Food Storage Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025”

— Long Term Food Storage Market 2019

Long term food storage refers to food dehydrated and dried or freeze-dried so that the food can be stored longer.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are more companies enter into Long Term Food Storage industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, OFD Food, Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd, Wise Company, Blue Chip Group, etc. The sale of Long Term Food Storage in USA is about 32 K MT in 2015.

OFD Food is the largest supplier of Long Term Food Storage, with a production market share nearly 53% in 2015. That is to say, OFD Food sells more than 50 percent of the nation’s long term food storage, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.

There are two kinds of Long Term Food Storage, which are Dehydrated Food and Freeze-dried Food. Freeze-dried Food is wildly used in the Long Term Food Storage, with a sales market share nearly 70%.

Long Term Food Storage is used in Military, NASA and Civilian Retailers. Report data showed that 56.8% of the Long Term Food Storage market demand in military application, 27.7% in Civilian Retailers application, and 15.5% in NASA application in 2015.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OFD Food

Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd

Wise Company

Blue Chip Group

Astronaut Foods

Emergency Essentials

Katadyn Group

EFoods Direct

Legacy Premium

Valley Food Storage

My Food Storage

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dehydrated Food

Freeze-dried Food

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

NASA

Civilian Retailers

