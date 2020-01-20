Long-Term Care Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Long-Term Care Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
Long-term care involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time.
The hospice care is the fastest growing market owing to the increasing incidence rates of Alzheimer’s and dementia and an increase in the post-hospital care.
In 2018, the global Long-Term Care market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Long-Term Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Long-Term Care development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Brookdale Senior Living
Sunrise Senior Living
Emeritus
Atria Senior Living
Extendicare
Gentiva Health Services
Senior Care Centers of America
Kindred Healthcar
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Home Healthcare
Hospice
Nursing Care
Assisted Living Facilities
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Nursing Home
Clinic
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Long-Term Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Long-Term Care development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Long-Term Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Home Healthcare
1.4.3 Hospice
1.4.4 Nursing Care
1.4.5 Assisted Living Facilities
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Long-Term Care Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Nursing Home
1.5.4 Clinic
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Long-Term Care Market Size
2.2 Long-Term Care Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Long-Term Care Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Long-Term Care Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Brookdale Senior Living
12.1.1 Brookdale Senior Living Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Long-Term Care Introduction
12.1.4 Brookdale Senior Living Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Brookdale Senior Living Recent Development
12.2 Sunrise Senior Living
12.2.1 Sunrise Senior Living Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Long-Term Care Introduction
12.2.4 Sunrise Senior Living Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Sunrise Senior Living Recent Development
12.3 Emeritus
12.3.1 Emeritus Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Long-Term Care Introduction
12.3.4 Emeritus Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Emeritus Recent Development
12.4 Atria Senior Living
12.4.1 Atria Senior Living Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Long-Term Care Introduction
12.4.4 Atria Senior Living Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Atria Senior Living Recent Development
12.5 Extendicare
12.5.1 Extendicare Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Long-Term Care Introduction
12.5.4 Extendicare Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Extendicare Recent Development
Continued…….
