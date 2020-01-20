Long-Term Care Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Long-Term Care Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Long-term care involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time.

The hospice care is the fastest growing market owing to the increasing incidence rates of Alzheimer’s and dementia and an increase in the post-hospital care.

In 2018, the global Long-Term Care market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Long-Term Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Long-Term Care development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brookdale Senior Living

Sunrise Senior Living

Emeritus

Atria Senior Living

Extendicare

Gentiva Health Services

Senior Care Centers of America

Kindred Healthcar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Home Healthcare

Hospice

Nursing Care

Assisted Living Facilities

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Nursing Home

Clinic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Long-Term Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Long-Term Care development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Long-Term Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Home Healthcare

1.4.3 Hospice

1.4.4 Nursing Care

1.4.5 Assisted Living Facilities

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Long-Term Care Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Nursing Home

1.5.4 Clinic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Long-Term Care Market Size

2.2 Long-Term Care Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Long-Term Care Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Long-Term Care Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Brookdale Senior Living

12.1.1 Brookdale Senior Living Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Long-Term Care Introduction

12.1.4 Brookdale Senior Living Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Brookdale Senior Living Recent Development

12.2 Sunrise Senior Living

12.2.1 Sunrise Senior Living Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Long-Term Care Introduction

12.2.4 Sunrise Senior Living Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Sunrise Senior Living Recent Development

12.3 Emeritus

12.3.1 Emeritus Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Long-Term Care Introduction

12.3.4 Emeritus Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Emeritus Recent Development

12.4 Atria Senior Living

12.4.1 Atria Senior Living Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Long-Term Care Introduction

12.4.4 Atria Senior Living Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Atria Senior Living Recent Development

12.5 Extendicare

12.5.1 Extendicare Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Long-Term Care Introduction

12.5.4 Extendicare Revenue in Long-Term Care Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Extendicare Recent Development

Continued…….

