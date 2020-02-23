logo HOME NEWS WEATHER SPORTS FEATURES INSIDE 29 Power Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

In the industry, Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Bosch and TTI ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.83%, 17.76% and 17.40% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The worldwide market for Power Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 34400 million US$ in 2024, from 23500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Power Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.