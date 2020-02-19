Logistics Real Estate Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Logistics real estate is the carrier of professional and modern logistics facilities. It is a modern logistics facility required by real estate development enterprises to select a suitable location according to the needs of logistics enterprise customers, and to invest and build business development. Logistics real estate belongs to the category of industrial real estate, which refers to the logistics facilities invested by investors, such as logistics warehouses, distribution centers, distribution centers, etc. The scope of modern logistics real estate includes the real estate carrier of logistics business such as logistics park, logistics warehouse, distribution center and distribution center. Compared with traditional logistics real estate, it emphasizes management modernization, scale effect and synergy.
In 2018, the global Logistics Real Estate market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Logistics Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Prologis
Goodman
Vanke
Blogis Holding Ltd
Gazeley
Yupei Holdings
ESR
Mapletree
Boxway
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sole Proprietorship
Cooperation
Market segment by Application, split into
Rental
Sales
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Logistics Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Logistics Real Estate Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Sole Proprietorship
1.4.3 Cooperation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Logistics Real Estate Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Rental
1.5.3 Sales
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Logistics Real Estate Market Size
2.2 Logistics Real Estate Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Logistics Real Estate Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Logistics Real Estate Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Prologis
12.1.1 Prologis Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Logistics Real Estate Introduction
12.1.4 Prologis Revenue in Logistics Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Prologis Recent Development
12.2 Goodman
12.2.1 Goodman Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Logistics Real Estate Introduction
12.2.4 Goodman Revenue in Logistics Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Goodman Recent Development
12.3 Vanke
12.3.1 Vanke Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Logistics Real Estate Introduction
12.3.4 Vanke Revenue in Logistics Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Vanke Recent Development
12.4 Blogis Holding Ltd
12.4.1 Blogis Holding Ltd Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Logistics Real Estate Introduction
12.4.4 Blogis Holding Ltd Revenue in Logistics Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Blogis Holding Ltd Recent Development
12.5 Gazeley
12.5.1 Gazeley Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Logistics Real Estate Introduction
12.5.4 Gazeley Revenue in Logistics Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Gazeley Recent Development
12.6 Yupei Holdings
12.6.1 Yupei Holdings Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Logistics Real Estate Introduction
12.6.4 Yupei Holdings Revenue in Logistics Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Yupei Holdings Recent Development
12.7 ESR
12.7.1 ESR Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Logistics Real Estate Introduction
12.7.4 ESR Revenue in Logistics Real Estate Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ESR Recent Development
Continued…..
