Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Logistics Outsourcing 2017 Global Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth – Analysis to 2022”

Logistics Outsourcing Market 2017

This report studies the global Logistics Outsourcing market, analyzes and researches the Logistics Outsourcing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Exel Logistics (U.K.)

Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.)

FedEx (U.S.)

Ryder Logistics (U.S.)

Tibbett and Britten (U.K.)

…

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1182777-global-logistics-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Material Management

Supply Chain Management

Distribution Management

Shipment Packaging

Channel Management

Market segment by Application, Logistics Outsourcing can be split into

Air Transportation

Sea Transportation

Railway Transportation

Highway Transportation

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1182777-global-logistics-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Logistics Outsourcing

1.1 Logistics Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1.1 Logistics Outsourcing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Logistics Outsourcing Market by Type

1.3.1 Material Management

1.3.2 Supply Chain Management

1.3.3 Distribution Management

1.3.4 Shipment Packaging

1.3.5 Channel Management

1.4 Logistics Outsourcing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Air Transportation

1.4.2 Sea Transportation

1.4.3 Railway Transportation

1.4.4 Highway Transportation

2 Global Logistics Outsourcing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Logistics Outsourcing Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Exel Logistics (U.K.)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 FedEx (U.S.)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Ryder Logistics (U.S.)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Tibbett and Britten (U.K.)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Logistics Outsourcing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Logistics Outsourcing

5 United States Logistics Outsourcing Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Logistics Outsourcing Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Logistics Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com