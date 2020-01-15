LOGISTICS OUTSOURCING 2017 GLOBAL MARKET – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH – ANALYSIS TO 2022

Logistics Outsourcing Market 2017
This report studies the global Logistics Outsourcing market, analyzes and researches the Logistics Outsourcing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Exel Logistics (U.K.)
Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.)
FedEx (U.S.)
Ryder Logistics (U.S.)
Tibbett and Britten (U.K.)
…
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1182777-global-logistics-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Material Management
Supply Chain Management
Distribution Management
Shipment Packaging
Channel Management
Market segment by Application, Logistics Outsourcing can be split into
Air Transportation
Sea Transportation
Railway Transportation
Highway Transportation
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1182777-global-logistics-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Logistics Outsourcing
1.1 Logistics Outsourcing Market Overview
1.1.1 Logistics Outsourcing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Logistics Outsourcing Market by Type
1.3.1 Material Management
1.3.2 Supply Chain Management
1.3.3 Distribution Management
1.3.4 Shipment Packaging
1.3.5 Channel Management
1.4 Logistics Outsourcing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Air Transportation
1.4.2 Sea Transportation
1.4.3 Railway Transportation
1.4.4 Highway Transportation
2 Global Logistics Outsourcing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Logistics Outsourcing Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Exel Logistics (U.K.)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 FedEx (U.S.)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Ryder Logistics (U.S.)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Tibbett and Britten (U.K.)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Logistics Outsourcing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Logistics Outsourcing in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Logistics Outsourcing
5 United States Logistics Outsourcing Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Logistics Outsourcing Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Logistics Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
..…..Continued
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com