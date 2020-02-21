Logistics Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global logistics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of logistics across end-user industries including manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverages, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3255445-global-logistics-market-2018-2022

Market driver

Growing long-term projects creating sustainability in the logistics industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Operational difficulties due to increasing government regulations

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Emergence of blockchain technology

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3255445-global-logistics-market-2018-2022

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of 5PL model in supply chain

Growing focus on IoT and truck platooning to increase efficiency

Emergence of blockchain technology

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

Continued .

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/logistics-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-market-size-trends-growth-opportunities-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023/486615