LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Logistics Management Services Market 2018
This report focuses on the global Logistics Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3PLink
Awery Airline Management Software
LA WMS
TrakIT
Pantonium
SCP
Cargonet
Gensoft Logistics ERP
LOTEBOX
CargoWise One
AFSYS
Catapult QMS
CMS WorldLink
INNFINITY Resource Management
Load Tracking Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Parcel Management
Warehouse Management
Handling and Order Processing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive Industry
Manufacture
Pharmaceutical Industry
Machinery Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
