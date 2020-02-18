Logistics Business Analytics 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Logistics Business Analytics Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Logistics Business Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Business Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822648-global-logistics-business-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Business Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Business Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3822648-global-logistics-business-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Logistics Business Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Logistics Business Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Telecom

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Logistics Business Analytics Market Size

2.2 Logistics Business Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Logistics Business Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Logistics Business Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Logistics Business Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Logistics Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Cognizant

12.2.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Logistics Business Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Cognizant Revenue in Logistics Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.3 Genpact

12.3.1 Genpact Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Logistics Business Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Genpact Revenue in Logistics Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Genpact Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Logistics Business Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Logistics Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 TCS

12.5.1 TCS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Logistics Business Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 TCS Revenue in Logistics Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 TCS Recent Development

12.6 HP

12.6.1 HP Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Logistics Business Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 HP Revenue in Logistics Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HP Recent Development

12.7 Tech Mahindra

12.7.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Logistics Business Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Logistics Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

12.8 Capgemini

12.8.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Logistics Business Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Capgemini Revenue in Logistics Business Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Capgemini Recent Development

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)