LOGISTICS AND WAREHOUSING MARKET: INDONESIA INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

Indonesia logistics industry has presented a momentous growth in the past five years recording a CAGR of 10.0%, owing to the country’s expenditure in upgrading its transportation services and lenient trade policies. Its growth is intertwined with development of key sectors such as agriculture, construction, information & technology and the growth of Indonesian economy. Indonesia Logistics market is an integration of freight forwarding, warehousing and value added services.
The market is expected to increase at a double digit growth during 2017-2022 owing to the government’s plan to transform Indonesia into a major logistics hub. The imports and exports of the country are expected to incline in future and growth of e-commerce market is also anticipated to raise the logistics market. Additionally, the rising demand of perishable products and express delivery will further boost both logistics and cold chain market.
Freight Forwarding Continue to Dominate
Freight Forwarding is the dominant segment recording a CAGR of 10.3% during the period 2012-2017, whereas warehousing segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during forecasted period. Freight Forwarding Market has increased with the major boost from road freight, followed by air & sea freight forwarding, owing to infrastructure projects, increase in number of freight forwarders, increasing industrial activities, growing FMCG market and rising e-commerce industry in the country.
Warehousing sector is witnessing Y-o-Y growth with the introduction of modern technologies such as Automatic Store and Retrieval System, Warehouse Management System, Cross Docking, Vendor Managed inventory, Bonded Logistics and many more. The sector is expected to record CAGR growth of 16.0% during 2017-2022 and opening further opportunities for the domestic and international players to harness.
Technological Advancements Attracting Foreign Players
Technological developments such as RFID (Radio frequency identification) technology, integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Long-range identification and tracking (LRIT) will further boost the logistics industry in Indonesia.
Trade Partnerships Opening Avenues
Indonesia total trade share with its major exporters aggregates to 50.9% according to European Union Statistics (2017). It implies, that Indonesia has a huge scope in terms of untapped market which once penetrated would further improve Indonesia’s trade scenario and thereby boost logistics industry.
Scope of the Study
The report offer detailed analysis of the industry by discussing market performance and future outlook along with key growth enablers. The report provides valuable insights of the industry detailing market by type of logistics such as freight forwarding, warehousing, value added services and 3PL; by mode of transportation (Rail, Road, Sea, Air); and by mode of delivery. The report also provides a snapshot about the key players in the market and a comparative study on various parameters.
Key Players in the Indonesia Logistics Industry:
PT. Yusen Logistics, CEVA Logistics, Agility Logistics, Trans-Pratama Logistics, JNE, DHL, FedEx, Keppel Logistics, Maersk Line, Pt. Mega International Sejahtera, PT. POS Indonesia
The report helps readers to gain information on following areas:
• Why Indonesia is the prospective market for logistics?
• How Logistics industry is contributing to the country’s economy?
• What are the prospective areas in the country to leverage in Logistics supply?
• What are the major industries participating in the logistics growth?
• What is the role of technology and current state in the sector?
• Who are the leading players in the Indonesia Logistics Industry?
• What is the role of government in present and future performance of the industry?
• How Logistics industry future is shaping up in Indonesia?
Major Key Points in Table of Content
- Industry Overview
1.1. Indonesia Logistic Performance Review
1.2. Country Overview
1.2.1. Economy Overview
1.2.2. Political Overview
1.2.3. Technology Overview
1.2.4. Demography Overview
1.3. Supply Chain Analysis of Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Industry
- Research Methodology
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Approach Adopted
2.4. Modus Operandi
2.4.1. Exploratory Research
2.4.2. Data Synthesis & Analysis
2.4.3. Data Validation
2.5. Limitations of the Study
…..
- Indonesia Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape
10.2. Company Profiling
10.2.1. Pt. Yusen Logistics
10.2.2. Ceva Logistics
10.2.3. Agility Logistics
10.2.4. Trans Pratama Logistics
10.2.5. JNE
10.2.6. DHL
10.2.7. FedEx
10.2.8. Keppel Logistic
10.2.9. Maersk Line
10.2.10. PT. POS Indonesia
- Micro Industry Dynamics: Indonesia Logistics Market
11.1. Trends and Developments
11.1.1. Improving Aerodrome Connectivity
11.1.2. Increasing Benefits of Bonded Logistics Centre
11.1.3. Rising Foreign Investment Flows
11.1.4. Growing Adoption of Advanced Technology
11.1.5. Increased Sales of Commercial Vehicles
11.2. Growth Enablers
11.2.1. Growth in the Retail Sector
11.2.2. Surging E-Commerce Logistics
11.2.3. Growth in the Trade Scenario of Indonesia
11.2.4. Growth in Pharmaceuticals Industry Sales
11.2.5. Increasing Infrastructure Support
11.2.6. Improvement in Trade Integration
11.3. Market Retardants
11.3.1. Lack of Adoption of Cloud Technology
11.3.2. High Logistics Expenditure
11.3.3. Inadequate Infrastructure
11.3.4. Lengthy Custom Clearance Procedure
11.3.5. Business Improvement Hurdle
11.4. Market Opportunities
11.4.1. Membership of Trans-Pacific Partnership
11.4.2. Strong Trade Partnership
11.4.3. Use of Drone delivery
11.4.4. Introduction of Artificial Intelligence
