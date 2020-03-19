Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software is the software tools or modules used in executing supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationships and controlling associated business processes.

This report focuses on the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Fishbowl Inventory

Tipalti

SAP

Aptean

Epicor

Syncron International

IFS AB

Appian

Axway

Magaya Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise Logistics Software

Cloud Logistics Software

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics Enterprise

Government

Military

Agriculture

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803469-global-logistics-and-supply-chain-management-software-market

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise Logistics Software

1.4.3 Cloud Logistics Software

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Logistics Enterprise

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Agriculture

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size

2.2 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/03/18/logistics-and-supply-chain-management-software-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2024/

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Fishbowl Inventory

12.1.1 Fishbowl Inventory Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Fishbowl Inventory Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Fishbowl Inventory Recent Development

12.2 Tipalti

12.2.1 Tipalti Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Tipalti Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Tipalti Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 Aptean

12.4.1 Aptean Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Aptean Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Aptean Recent Development

12.5 Epicor

12.5.1 Epicor Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Epicor Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Epicor Recent Development

12.6 Syncron International

12.6.1 Syncron International Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 Syncron International Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Syncron International Recent Development

12.7 IFS AB

12.7.1 IFS AB Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 IFS AB Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 IFS AB Recent Development

12.8 Appian

12.8.1 Appian Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Appian Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Appian Recent Development

12.9 Axway

12.9.1 Axway Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Axway Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Axway Recent Development

12.10 Magaya Corporation

12.10.1 Magaya Corporation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Magaya Corporation Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Magaya Corporation Recent Development

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3803469

Continued….

Contact Information:

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)