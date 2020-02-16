LOG MANAGEMENTS INDUSTRY 2018 – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, GROWTH DRIVERS, SCOPE, MARKET DYNAMICS, DEMAND ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Log Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Log Managements development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Log Managements market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
Intel Security (US)
Solarwinds Worldwide (US)
Splunk (US)
Logrhythm (US)
Alert Logic (US)
Loggly (US)
Alienvault (US)
Veriato (US)
Blackstratus (US)
Rapid7 (US)
Sematext Group (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Energy
Government and Public Utilities
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
