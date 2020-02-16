LOG MANAGEMENTS INDUSTRY 2018 – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, GROWTH DRIVERS, SCOPE, MARKET DYNAMICS, DEMAND ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Log Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Log Managements development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Log Managements market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

Intel Security (US)

Solarwinds Worldwide (US)

Splunk (US)

Logrhythm (US)

Alert Logic (US)

Loggly (US)

Alienvault (US)

Veriato (US)

Blackstratus (US)

Rapid7 (US)

Sematext Group (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3556248-global-log-managements-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Energy

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Log Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Log Managements development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Log Managements Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Log Managements Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Energy

1.5.4 Government and Public Utilities

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 IT and Telecom

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Log Managements Market Size

2.2 Log Managements Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Log Managements Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Log Managements Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Log Managements Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Log Managements Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Log Managements Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Log Managements Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Log Managements Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Log Managements Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Log Managements Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM (US)

12.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

12.2 Intel Security (US)

12.2.1 Intel Security (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.2.4 Intel Security (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Intel Security (US) Recent Development

12.3 Solarwinds Worldwide (US)

12.3.1 Solarwinds Worldwide (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.3.4 Solarwinds Worldwide (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Solarwinds Worldwide (US) Recent Development

12.4 Splunk (US)

12.4.1 Splunk (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.4.4 Splunk (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Splunk (US) Recent Development

12.5 Logrhythm (US)

12.5.1 Logrhythm (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.5.4 Logrhythm (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Logrhythm (US) Recent Development

12.6 Alert Logic (US)

12.6.1 Alert Logic (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.6.4 Alert Logic (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Alert Logic (US) Recent Development

12.7 Loggly (US)

12.7.1 Loggly (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.7.4 Loggly (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Loggly (US) Recent Development

12.8 Alienvault (US)

12.8.1 Alienvault (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.8.4 Alienvault (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Alienvault (US) Recent Development

12.9 Veriato (US)

12.9.1 Veriato (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.9.4 Veriato (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Veriato (US) Recent Development

12.10 Blackstratus (US)

12.10.1 Blackstratus (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Log Managements Introduction

12.10.4 Blackstratus (US) Revenue in Log Managements Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Blackstratus (US) Recent Development

12.11 Rapid7 (US)

12.12 Sematext Group (US)

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3556248-global-log-managements-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com