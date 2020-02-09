Locust Bean Gum Market to Partake Significant Development During 2016 – 2026

Locust bean Gum also called as Caron bean gum or carob gum is a hydrocolloid agent which is used as a thickening, fat replicators, stabilizations, gelling, coating, textures and sizing agents in various industries. Locust bean gum belongs to the group of galactomannans which is extracted from the seeds of the leguminous tree known as Carob tree (Ceratonia Siliqua) which is evergreen. Carob plant is also known as St. John Bread. It is very effective in reducing in agar gels & kappa carrageenan. Carob tree is generally cultivated in the Mediterranean area and in California also. Locust Bean Gum is obtained through a series of some processes, firstly the seeds are crushed after that filtering of the crushed seeds & than the endosperm present in the seeds is removed separately through the grinding process.

The seeds are dark in color & chocolate covered pads that are about 10-20 cm long. After factory receives the beans, the beans are dried, then separated from the shells and ground to a fine powder (Locust bean gum powder). The taste of the powder is sweet and is similar to chocolate, it is used as a substitute for chocolate. Level of usage in production of the product is 0.5- 1%. It improves gel strength and mainly used for thickening agent as it help in creating high viscosity. Locust bean gum demand has been increasing from the end user industries including food & beverages, textile, pharmaceuticals, paper, oil drilling fluids and cosmetics.

Locust bean Market: Segmentation

Locust bean gum is segmented on the basis of the application, color and region. On the basis of Application in foods: Ice-cream, Soft drinks, Fruit juices, bread & pastry, Infant pudding & baby food, Jams, Confectionary, meat & meat products. It acts as a Water carrying agent in dairy products, frozen dairy food & sweet food to improve the taste & prevent the formation of ice crystals. LBG helps to improve water binding capacity & freezing/ melting stability and also helps in improving the taste. In flour products it helps in controlling water absorbency of dough & improves the properties & quality of dough & to prolong the aging time. Apart from food loctus bean gum has a wide range of application in cosmetics as well as textile industry. Locust Bean Gum powder is of two colors: white or light yellow powder.

On the basis of region, globally among all the region, Europe is considered as the largest market of Locust Bean Gum followed by Asia Pacific. In Europe, U.K. & Germany is the largest importer of Locust Bean Gum. In China, India & Japan the demand for LBG is increasing in food & beverage industries. However, the demand of locust bean gum in North America has been losing the market over the past few years because of high prices of locust bean gum.

Locust Bean Gum: Drivers

Locust Bean Gum significantly growing over the past few years and has been replaced Guar gum application in food & Beverages, which is expected to be the key driving factor for the future market increasing growth. LBG application is increasing in oil, drilling fluids, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics demand shows a positive impact growth in the upcoming forecast period. However the low price of the locust bean gum earns very less profit Worldwide.

Locust Bean Gum: Key Players

Some of the key participating players of Locust Bean Gum are EI Dupon De Nemours & Company, Cargill, LBG Silica Ingredients, Fiberstar Inc., FMC Specialty Chemicals, Gum Technology Corporation, CP Kelco, Kerry Group, TIC Gums Incorporation, G Araouzos & Son, Ceamsa, Scalzo food Industries.

