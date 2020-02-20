Location-Based Services (LBS) Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Location-Based Services (LBS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Location-Based Services (LBS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Location-Based Services (LBS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A location-based service (LBS) is a software application for a IP-capable mobile device that requires knowledge about where the mobile device is located.
The growing trend for the integration of location-based search with social networking websites will drive the growth prospects for the global LBS market during the projected period.
In 2018, the global Location-Based Services (LBS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Location-Based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-Based Services (LBS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alibaba
Apple
Foursquare
Google
HERE
Aisle411
Baidu
Dianping
Facebook
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Outdoor LBS
Indoor LBS
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Healthcare
Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location-Based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location-Based Services (LBS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
