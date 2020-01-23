Location-Based Services (LBS) Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Location-Based Services (LBS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Location-Based Services (LBS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Location-Based Services (LBS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A location-based service (LBS) is a software application for a IP-capable mobile device that requires knowledge about where the mobile device is located.

The growing trend for the integration of location-based search with social networking websites will drive the growth prospects for the global LBS market during the projected period.

In 2018, the global Location-Based Services (LBS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Location-Based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-Based Services (LBS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba

Apple

Foursquare

Google

HERE

Aisle411

Baidu

Dianping

Facebook

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710664-global-location-based-services-lbs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Outdoor LBS

Indoor LBS

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Healthcare

Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location-Based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location-Based Services (LBS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3710664-global-location-based-services-lbs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Outdoor LBS

1.4.3 Indoor LBS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Entertainment

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size

2.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Alibaba

12.1.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.1.4 Alibaba Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.2 Apple

12.2.1 Apple Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apple Recent Development

12.3 Foursquare

12.3.1 Foursquare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.3.4 Foursquare Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Foursquare Recent Development

12.4 Google

12.4.1 Google Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.4.4 Google Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Google Recent Development

12.5 HERE

12.5.1 HERE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.5.4 HERE Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 HERE Recent Development

12.6 Aisle411

12.6.1 Aisle411 Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.6.4 Aisle411 Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Aisle411 Recent Development

12.7 Baidu

12.7.1 Baidu Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.7.4 Baidu Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Baidu Recent Development

12.8 Dianping

12.8.1 Dianping Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.8.4 Dianping Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dianping Recent Development

12.9 Facebook

12.9.1 Facebook Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) Introduction

12.9.4 Facebook Revenue in Location-Based Services (LBS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Facebook Recent Development

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3710664

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)