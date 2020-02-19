Location-based Search and Advertising Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Location-based Search and Advertising Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Location-based Search and Advertising Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Location-based Search and Advertising Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Location-based search and advertising involves integrating advertisements with location-based solutions.

The rapid deployment of beacons is one major factor, which is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Location-based Search and Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Location-based Search and Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-based Search and Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Foursquare

Xad

Groupon

Scanbuy

Shopkick

Yoose

Verve

Thumbvista

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

GPS

Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)

Observed Time Difference (OTD)

Cell ID

Wi-Fi

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Outlets

Public Places

Airports

Hospitals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location-based Search and Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location-based Search and Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

