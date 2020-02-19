Location as a Service 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2025

Location as a Service Market 2019

Location as a service (LaaS) is a location data delivery model where privacy protected physical location data acquired through multiple sources including carriers, Wi-Fi, IP addresses and landlines is available to enterprise customers through a simple API.

In 2018, the global Location as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Location as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Google Inc.

Ericsson

IBM Corp.

Qualcomm

Location Labs

LocationSmart

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Esri

Accelerite

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836004-global-location-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GPS

GPRS

RFID

GIS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Government

BFSI

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3836004-global-location-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 GPS

1.4.3 GPRS

1.4.4 RFID

1.4.5 GIS

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Transportation

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location as a Service Market Size

2.2 Location as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Location as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Google Inc.

12.2.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Ericsson

12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 IBM Corp.

12.4.1 IBM Corp. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Corp. Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Corp. Recent Development

12.5 Qualcomm

12.5.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.5.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.6 Location Labs

12.6.1 Location Labs Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.6.4 Location Labs Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Location Labs Recent Development

12.7 LocationSmart

12.7.1 LocationSmart Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.7.4 LocationSmart Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 LocationSmart Recent Development

12.8 Microsoft Corp.

12.8.1 Microsoft Corp. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.8.4 Microsoft Corp. Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Microsoft Corp. Recent Development

12.9 Oracle Corp.

12.9.1 Oracle Corp. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.9.4 Oracle Corp. Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Oracle Corp. Recent Development

12.10 Esri

12.10.1 Esri Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Location as a Service Introduction

12.10.4 Esri Revenue in Location as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Esri Recent Development

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)