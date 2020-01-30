Load Balancer Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Load Balancer Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 166 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Scope of Load Balancer: Global Load Balancer Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

A load balancer is a device that acts as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic across a number of servers. Currently, there are many players in the world. The main market players are F5 Networks, Citrix, A10 Networks, Radware, Brocade, Kemp Technologies, Riverbed Technology,

Sangfor, Fortinet, Barracuda, Array Networks, Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co., Ltd. and so on. The consumption revenue of Load Balancer is about 1008.8Million USD in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption revenue has decreased to 1099.1 Million USD in 2017 from 670.3 Million USD in 2012.

North America is the largest consumption regions of Load Balancer, with a consumption value market share nearly 43.96% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption value market share over 24.14% in 2016.

Load Balancer mainly used by IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government and Public Utilities and other Industries. Report data showed that 32.03% of the Load Balancer market demand for IT and Telecom in 2016.

There are three kinds of Load Balancer, which are <10 Gbps Type, 10~40 Gbps Type, >40 Gbps Type Load Balancer, <10 Gbps Type Load Balancer market share is nearly 55.68% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Load Balancer industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Load Balancer have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Load Balancer market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1910 million by 2024, from US$ 1100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Load Balancer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Load Balancer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Load Balancer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

<10 Gbps Type

10~40 Gbps Type

>40 Gbps Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Load Balancer Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Load Balancer Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Load Balancer Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Load Balancer Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Load Balancer Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Load Balancer market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Load Balancer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Load Balancer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Load Balancer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Load Balancer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Load Balancer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

