LOAD BALANCER MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Load Balancer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Load Balancer market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

A load balancer is a device that acts as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic across a number of servers.

Currently, there are many players in the world. The main market players are F5 Networks, Citrix, A10 Networks, Radware, Brocade, Kemp Technologies, Riverbed Technology,

Sangfor, Fortinet, Barracuda, Array Networks, Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co., Ltd. and so on. The consumption revenue of Load Balancer is about 1008.8Million USD in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption regions of Load Balancer, with a consumption value market share nearly 43.96% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption value market share over 24.14% in 2016.

Load Balancer mainly used by IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities and other Industries. Report data showed that 32.03% of the Load Balancer market demand for IT & Telecom in 2016.

There are three kinds of Load Balancer, which are 40 Gbps Type Load Balancer, 40 Gbps Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Load Balancer Market Research Report 2018

1 Load Balancer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Load Balancer

1.2 Load Balancer Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Load Balancer Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Load Balancer Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 40 Gbps Type

1.3 Global Load Balancer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Load Balancer Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 IT & Telecom

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Load Balancer Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Load Balancer Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Load Balancer (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Load Balancer Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Load Balancer Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………..

7 Global Load Balancer Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 F5 Networks

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Load Balancer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 F5 Networks Load Balancer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Citrix

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Load Balancer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Citrix Load Balancer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 A10 Networks

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Load Balancer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 A10 Networks Load Balancer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Radware

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Load Balancer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Radware Load Balancer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Brocade

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Load Balancer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Brocade Load Balancer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Kemp Technologies

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Load Balancer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Kemp Technologies Load Balancer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Riverbed Technology

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Load Balancer Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Riverbed Technology Load Balancer Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

