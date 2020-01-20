LNG Market Cost Analysis, Strategy and Growth Factor Report 2019| Air Products & Chemicals, BG, BP, Cheniere Energy, Chevron and More…

LNG Market

Liquefied natural gas or LNG is natural gas that has been processed to remove either valuable components e.g. helium, or those impurities that could cause difficulty downstream.

The global LNG market is expected to grow with rising energy consumption, growing urban population, increasing demand of natural gas vehicles, accelerating economic growth and increasing preference of LNG in developing economies.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Air Products & Chemicals

BG

BP

Cheniere Energy

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom OAO

Inpex

Petroleos De Venezuela

Petronas

LNG Breakdown Data by Type

Ethane

Propane

Butane

Nitrogen

LNG Breakdown Data by Application

Construction & Dairy Products

Furnaces

Fluid Bed Dryers

Food Processing

Manufacturing

Mining

Power Generation Sector

Rotary Kilns

LNG Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Global LNG Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global LNG Market report.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the LNG market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.