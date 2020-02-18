LNG MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2023

Executive Summary

Analytics research report “Global LNG Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Liquefaction Technology (AP-C3MR, AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X, APC-OTHER, Shell Proprietary, CASCADE, Linde MFC, Others), By End User Application (Transportation, Industry, Commercial, Residential, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, gobal LNG market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand of electricity and increasing awareness of natural gas potential to alleviate pollution, reduce carbon emission and provide energy access.

Asia Pacific LNG market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 8.40% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities. China and India are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan, South Korea in forecast period. Market of LNG is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.

The report titled “Global LNG Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Liquefaction Technology (AP-C3MR, AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X, APC-OTHER, Shell Proprietary, CASCADE, Linde MFC, Others), By End User Application (Transportation, Industry, Commercial, Residential, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global LNG Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global LNG Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global LNG Market (Value, Volume) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Liquefaction Technology – AP-C3MR, AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X, APC-OTHER, Shell Proprietary, CASCADE, Linde MFC, Others

• By End User Application – Transportation, Industry, Commercial, Residential, Others

Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, iddle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global LNG Market (Value, Volume) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Liquefaction Technology – AP-C3MR, AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X, APC-OTHER, Shell Proprietary, CASCADE, Linde MFC, Others

• By End User Application – Transportation, Industry, Commercial, Residential, Others

Country Analysis – India, Japan, China, South Korea, United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Turkey, France

• Global LNG Market (Value, Volume) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Liquefaction Technology – AP-C3MR, AP-C3MR/Split MR AP-X, APC-OTHER, Shell Proprietary, CASCADE, Linde MFC, Others

• By End User Application – Transportation, Industry, Commercial, Residential, Others

Other Report Highlights:

• Global Trade Analysis

• Market Share Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Gazprom, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Total, Qatargas, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Engie, Equinor, ConocoPhillips

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Product Overview

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Market Share of Global Players

7. Global Trade Analysis

7.1 Global Trade Value

7.2 Leading LNG Exporting Countries

7.3 Leading LNG Importing Countries

8. Global LNG Market: An Analysis

..

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Gazprom

13.2 Chevron

13.3 ExxonMobil

13.4 Total

13.5 Qatargas

13.6 Royal Dutch Shell

13.7 BP

13.8 Engie

13.9 Equinor

13.10 ConocoPhillips

