LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2024

Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market

Description

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport.

Scope of the Report:

First, the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is concentrated around the ECA territories in the world, both on supply and consumption market, especially Northern Europe (Norway). These years, the North America and East Asia have generally shown attention to the potential for LNG as a bunker fuel, especially in South Korea Japan and China.

Second, in the world wide, the LNG powered ships usually sail on the sea, but for China, it is mostly distributed on the river. China government puts a lot of effort on LNG as a bunker fuel project since 2010, and now comes out a few good results, but due to the higher conversion and new construction fees, belonging with the fledgling bunker fuel network system, now the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is still holding on for the large range development.

The worldwide market for LNG as a Bunker Fuel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the LNG as a Bunker Fuel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chantier Davie

General Dynamics NASSCO

VT Halter Marine

Gulf Coast Shipyard Group

Aker Philadelphia Shipyard

Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering

Fassmer Werft

Meyer Werft

Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft

Meyer Turku

Arctech Helsinki

Fincantieri

Kleven Verft

STX France

Damen Shipyards Group

Hoogezand Nieuwbouw

Ferus Smit

GdanskRemontowa

Sanmar

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry

Wuhu Hongri Shipping company

Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard

CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding

Chongqing Jiangjin Feida

Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu

Tsuji Heavy Industries

Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding

Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Truck to Ship (TTS)

Port to Ship (PTS)

Ship to Ship (STS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Roll-on/ro-ro ship

Tugboat

Coastal tanker/bulk carrier

Containership

Platform Supply Vessel

Smaller passenger ship

Big fishing vessel

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Truck to Ship (TTS)

1.2.2 Port to Ship (PTS)

1.2.3 Ship to Ship (STS)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Roll-on/ro-ro ship

1.3.2 Tugboat

1.3.3 Coastal tanker/bulk carrier

1.3.4 Containership

1.3.5 Platform Supply Vessel

1.3.6 Smaller passenger ship

1.3.7 Big fishing vessel

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Chantier Davie

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Chantier Davie LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 General Dynamics NASSCO

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 General Dynamics NASSCO LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 VT Halter Marine

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 VT Halter Marine LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Gulf Coast Shipyard Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Gulf Coast Shipyard Group LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Aker Philadelphia Shipyard

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Aker Philadelphia Shipyard LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Fassmer Werft

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Fassmer Werft LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

