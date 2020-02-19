LMS Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “LMS Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of "LMS Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.
Learning management system (LMS) is a software application that facilitates documentation, administration, tracking, reporting, and delivering ofeducational courses or training programs.
The North America learning management system (LMS) market was the largest market in the world in 2018.
In 2018, the global LMS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global LMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LMS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cornerstone Ondemand
Docebo
IBM
Netdimensions
SAP SE
Blackboard
SABA Software
Mcgraw-Hill Education
Pearson
D2L
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Asynchronous Learning
Classroom Management
Certification Management
Social Learning
Skills Tracking
Market segment by Application, split into
High Tech
Mobile
Electronic
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global LMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the LMS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Continued….
