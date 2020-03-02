Live Video Streaming Services Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Live Video Streaming Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Live Video Streaming Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Video Streaming Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Netflix
Hulu
Amazon Instant Video
Playstation Vue
Sling Orange
Crackle
Funny or Die
Twitch
Vevo
HBO Now
YouTube TV
IQIYI
Youku
Acorn TV
CBS All Access
DirectTV Now
FuboTV Premier
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Subscription fee lower than $10/month
Subscription fee between $10-$20/month
Subscription fee between $20-$30/month
Market segment by Application, split into
Age below 20
Age Between 20-40
Age Higher than 40
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Subscription fee lower than $10/month
1.4.3 Subscription fee between $10-$20/month
1.4.4 Subscription fee between $20-$30/month
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Live Video Streaming Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Age below 20
1.5.3 Age Between 20-40
1.5.4 Age Higher than 40
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Netflix
12.1.1 Netflix Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.1.4 Netflix Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Netflix Recent Development
12.2 Hulu
12.2.1 Hulu Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.2.4 Hulu Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hulu Recent Development
12.3 Amazon Instant Video
12.3.1 Amazon Instant Video Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon Instant Video Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Amazon Instant Video Recent Development
12.4 Playstation Vue
12.4.1 Playstation Vue Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.4.4 Playstation Vue Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Playstation Vue Recent Development
12.5 Sling Orange
12.5.1 Sling Orange Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.5.4 Sling Orange Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Sling Orange Recent Development
12.6 Crackle
12.6.1 Crackle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.6.4 Crackle Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Crackle Recent Development
12.7 Funny or Die
12.7.1 Funny or Die Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.7.4 Funny or Die Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Funny or Die Recent Development
12.8 Twitch
12.8.1 Twitch Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Live Video Streaming Services Introduction
12.8.4 Twitch Revenue in Live Video Streaming Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Twitch Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
