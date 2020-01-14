Live Video Capture Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Live Video Capture Solutions Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Live Video Capture Solutions Industry

A live video capture is an internal or external solution or device used to connect a computer or device to a video camera or device capable of capturing a video signal. This device is adept at taking a video signal and translating it into a stored video format, allowing it to store, modify, and display video on the computer.

Generally, external video capture devices are connected to the computer using a USB wire. Currently, live video capture is in great demand, primarily owing to the growth of live video among users. Live streaming is gaining traction as it is more accessible to the viewer as well as easier to produce for the creator than before. As the demand for smartphones and mobile Internet continues to rise, the demand for (enterprise class) live video capture solutions will continue to increase. Also, landline and mobile Internet provide enough bandwidth for a smooth live video experience. The (enterprise class) live video capture solutions market is expected to expand in the near future, due to a rise in current live video trends. Recording live videos requires products such as smartphones, webcams, or other devices. Smartphones with in-built webcams and bundled software are being used to capture live video globally. Software is an important component of smartphones, without which live video capture is not possible. The (enterprise class) live video capture solutions not help in capturing live video but also help in recording the same and access the same without being there at all.

In 2018, the global Live Video Capture Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Live Video Capture Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Video Capture Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Telestream

Avaya

Polycom

Blackmagic Design

Shenzhen Infinova

Cisco Systems

Verint Systems

Epiphan Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail & e-Commerce

Government

Defense

Health Care

Education

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Live Video Capture Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Live Video Capture Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

