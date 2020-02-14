Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Live Event streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time to the viewer. It is often simply referred to as streaming. Live stream services encompass a wide variety of topics, from social media to video games.
In 2018, the global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Brightcove
Haivision
IBM Cloud Video
Ooyala
VBrick
Qumu Corporation
Kaltura
Contus
Sonic Foundry
Panopto
Wowza Media Systems
Kollective Technology
Verizon Digital Media Services
DaCast
JW Player Live
Livestream (Vimeo)
Muvi
StreamShark
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC-based
Mobile Apps
Market segment by Application, split into
News
Sports
Concerts
Corporate
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
