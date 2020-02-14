Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Live Event streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time to the viewer. It is often simply referred to as streaming. Live stream services encompass a wide variety of topics, from social media to video games.

In 2018, the global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brightcove

Haivision

IBM Cloud Video

Ooyala

VBrick

Qumu Corporation

Kaltura

Contus

Sonic Foundry

Panopto

Wowza Media Systems

Kollective Technology

Verizon Digital Media Services

DaCast

JW Player Live

Livestream (Vimeo)

Muvi

StreamShark

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC-based

Mobile Apps

Market segment by Application, split into

News

Sports

Concerts

Corporate

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

