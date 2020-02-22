Live Chat Software Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Live chat is a real-time communication between two users via computer.

The rapid growth in the customer centric approach to get insights about customer preferences, have driven the demand for live chat software market.

In 2018, the global Live Chat Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Live Chat Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Chat Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

LivePerson

Zendesk

LogMeIn

LiveChat

SnapEngage

Comm100

Freshdesk

Intercom

JivoSite

Kayako

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Service Live Chat Systems

Informational Service Live Chat Systems Market

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail And E-Commerce

Travel And Hospitality

IT And Consulting

Telecommunication

Pharmaceutical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

