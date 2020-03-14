Live Cell RNA Detection Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2027

RNA plays an important role in cell and tissue development as well as disease progression thus it is considered to be a major target for analysis of various diseases and disorders. In RNA detection, the study gets done to understand the gene expression patterns and determine the roles of genomic elements in cellular function and dysfunction. In live cell RNA detection, a study of the live cell gets done to understand that how one cell within a population responds to its environment. In live cell detection various techniques used to detect specific mRNA and microRNA in live cells while leaving the cells undisturbed and intact for further analysis. It also allows dissection of cell in RNA metabolism, RNA transcription, post-transcriptional processing, post-transcriptional regulations, nuclear export and RNA decay.

The increasing research and development activities in molecular diagnostics sector and increasing availability of various new methodology and techniques has become the growth opportunity for the live cell RNA detection market.

The global live cell RNA detection market is segmented on the basis of techniques, applications and end user.

On the basis of techniques, the global live cell RNA detection market is segmented into:

Linear oligonucleotide probe

Linear FRET probe

Autoligation FRET probe

Molecular beacon

MS2-GFP

Bgl-mCherry

lN-GFP

PUM-HD

Spinach RNA tracking system

On the basis of application, the global live cell RNA detection market is segmented into:

Diagnostics

Research and development

Drug discovery

On the basis of end user, the global live cell RNA detection market is segmented into:

Biotechnology companies

Academic institutes

Clinical research organizations

The global live cell RNA detection market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing applications of RNA detection techniques in the genetic disorder detection and the increasing prevalence of cancer diseases boost the demand for the live cell RNA detection and drive the growth of the global live cell RNA detection market. The advantages of live cell RNA detection over the conventional techniques as conventional techniques failed to provide important spatial, temporal information, also anticipated to propel the demand for the live cell RNA detection and boost the growth of the global live cell RNA detection market over the forecast period. The funding by the various regulatory bodies and governments also expected to bolster the growth of the global live cell RNA detection market.

However, the high cost of reagents and devices required for live cell RNA detection may hamper the growth of the global live cell RNA detection market. The stringent rules and regulatory guidance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), may also hinder the growth of the global live cell RNA detection market. The lack of skilled personnel to perform the detection, also restrain the growth of the global live cell RNA detection market over a forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, the global live cell RNA detection market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the live cell RNA detection market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the developed laboratory infrastructure and availability of skilled personnel in the region. The Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global live cell RNA detection market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for live cell RNA detection and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing research and development activities along with government support and funding in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global live cell RNA detection market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Live Cell RNA Detection Market: Key Players

Some of the market players in live cell RNA detection Market globally include Merck KGaA, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., MilliporeSigma, Promega Corporation, Biomol GmbH, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. and Qiagen Diagnostics. The market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.