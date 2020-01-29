Lithotripters Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025

Shockwave lithotripsy is a non-invasive procedure of breaking kidney stones that are too large to pass through the urinary tract. The procedure is also known as extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. This procedure is used for treating stones in the ureter as well the bladder. The device used for this treatment is known as lithotripter. In shockwave lithotripsy, a series of shockwaves is subjected to the targeted stones. Stones are first detected by fluoroscopy or the ultrasound method. The lithotripter then generates shockwaves outside the body, which are passed through the body until they hit stones in the kidneys or the urinary tract. As a result of an impact of these shockwaves, pulverization of stones takes place. Large stones are thus broken down into smaller pieces that can easily pass through the urinary tract and are removed from the body through urine. Generally, 30 to 60 minutes are required for completion of this medical procedure. Shockwave lithotripsy was introduced in the early 1980s and since then, it has revolutionized the treatment of kidney stones. Major surgeries are no longer required for the treatment of kidney stones. Kidney stones can be treated with this non-invasive technique using a lithotripter. This procedure has several advantages over traditional surgical procedures including better surgical outcomes, less scaring, reduced chances of infection, and minimized procedure time. Moreover, this procedure is cost-effective and thus, people from developing countries are able to afford it. This, in turn, results in the rise in sales of lithotripters. These advantages promote growth of the global lithotripters market.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lithotripters-market.html

Increasing incidence of urolithiasis is one of the key drivers for the global lithotripters market. Urolithiasis is a very common urological disorder with high incidence rate in developing countries in Asia Pacific. Several factors such as low consumption of water, weight loss surgeries, lack of exercise, digestive system diseases, and increase in salt intake can cause urolithiasis. Also, low procedure cost and rise in the use of shockwave lithotripsy procedures are likely to fuel the global lithotripters market during the forecast period. However, the procedure is not useful to treat all kinds of kidney stones and certain complications associated with the procedure may restrain the market.

The global lithotripters market has been segmented based on product and region. In terms of product, the market has been categorized into extracorporeal shockwave lithotripters (ESWL) and intracorporeal shockwave lithotripters (ISWL). The ESWL segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in lithotripsy have boosted the global lithotripters market. Currently, third-generation lithotripters with advanced technologies are being manufactured for achieving more efficacy of the procedure.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32324

In terms of geography, the global lithotripters market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market due to developed infrastructure and scientific and technological advancements in the region. APAC is a highly lucrative market for lithotripters, owing to high prevalence of kidney stones and improved health care services in the region. Government initiatives for the development of health care infrastructure in the region enable people in Asia Pacific to gain access to advanced techniques such as MI procedures. Countries in Eastern Europe such as Hungary and Poland and countries in Latin America such as Mexico and Brazil are also projected to offer opportunities for growth of the lithotripters market during the forecast period.

Key players in the global lithotripters market include Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Allengers, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Convergent Laser Technologies.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=32324