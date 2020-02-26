Lithotripsy Devices Market: Groundbreaking Technology—MOSES Reduces Procedure & Fragmentation Time

Kidney stone disease has surged in the modern era owing to the repercussions of growing diabetes, obesity and changes in dietary habits on urinary stone formation. Though most stones can be eradicated endoscopically with the assistance of orthodox techniques such as endoscopic sphincterotomy in combination with basket or balloon extraction, lithotripsy is needed for clearance of impacted, large shaped stones. These introductory insights are according to the report titled, “Lithotripsy Device Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been freshly added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) growing repository.

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) which was developed for urologic stones treatment, and ESWL for pancreatic stones or biliary is performed in alliance with urology colleagues. Shock wave generators use piezoelectric, electrohydraulic, or electromagnetic technology to produce shock waves. Lithotripters has a mechanism to concentrate energy on to the stone and lessen any damaging effects on the peripheral tissue.

MOSES has been a groundbreaking technology that considerably enhances energy transmission, leading to more efficient lithotripsy. MOSES technology has resulted in significantly shorter procedure and fragmentation time.

Even though the effectiveness of thulium laser technology was revealed way back in 200, it has garnered attention recently. Thulium lasers use smaller diameter laser fibers and is two- to four-fold faster without any notable heat increase vis-à-vis Ho:YAG lithotripsy. These emerging technologies present a sanguine picture for the lithotripsy devices market.

The report provides a coherent analysis on the lithotripsy devices market with the assistance of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report also focuses on the dynamics of the lithotripsy devices market, elucidating drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. Further, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer a holistic picture of lithotripsy devices. The report includes preface and executive summary delineating lithotripsy devices market. The report also includes market overview section which sheds light on industry evolution, market revenue projections and value chain analysis. The overview section also delves into Porters' Five Force analysis which robustly reveals the competitive scenario pertaining to lithotripsy devices market. The report also has a market outlook section which delineates reimbursement scenario on basis of region and focuses on technological advancements. A comprehensive analysis of competitive scenario of the lithotripsy devices market is propelled by the inclusion of Porters' Five Force Analysis. The Porters' Five Force Analysis sheds light on the potential strategies employed by pertinent companies.

Primary research and secondary research provide a dynamic analysis on lithotripsy devices market. On one hand, primary source includes telephonic interview, honest views of experts which can be relied upon, unbiased views from seasoned analyst and surveys. On the other hand, the secondary sources include SEC filing, Factiva, trade journals, resourceful database and authentic paid source. The report also is bolstered by analysis through absolute dollar opportunity analysis which showcase the development of the lithotripsy devices market.

