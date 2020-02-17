Lithium Metal Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Lithium Metal Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Lithium Metal is one kind of silver white metal, the relative molecular weight is 6.941, the melting point is 180.5 ℃, the boiling point is about 1342℃, the density is about 0.534g/cm3. In the series of metal, it has the least density. It has widely application, like alloys, battery, Pharmacy and so on.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Lithium Metal includes Salt Lake Brine and Lithium Ore, and the proportion of Salt Lake Brine in 2017 is about 51.82%.

China is the largest supplier of Lithium Metal, with a production market share nearly 51.94% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Lithium Metal, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2017. Following North America, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

The worldwide market for Lithium Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Lithium Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GanFeng

CNNC Jianzhong

FMC

Rockwood

Hongwei Lithium

Novosibirsk

CEL

Tianqi Lithium

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Salt Lake Brine

Lithium Ore

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Alloy

Pharmaceutical & Intermediate

Battery

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Lithium Metal Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Salt Lake Brine

1.2.2 Lithium Ore

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Alloy

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical & Intermediate

1.3.3 Battery

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GanFeng

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Lithium Metal Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GanFeng Lithium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CNNC Jianzhong

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Lithium Metal Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CNNC Jianzhong Lithium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 FMC

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Lithium Metal Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 FMC Lithium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Rockwood

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Lithium Metal Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Rockwood Lithium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Hongwei Lithium

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Lithium Metal Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hongwei Lithium Lithium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Novosibirsk

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Lithium Metal Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Novosibirsk Lithium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 CEL

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Lithium Metal Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 CEL Lithium Metal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

