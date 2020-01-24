Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market – Technology Insights, Trends, Sales and Forecast 2025

Rising demand for electric vehicles due to government regulations and subsidies encouraging battery recycling, and growing demand for smart devices in emerging economies are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
Automotive is projected to be the largest industry segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market.
Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling.
This report researches the worldwide Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Lithium-ion Battery Recycling capacity, production, value, price and market share of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Umicore
Glencore
Retriev Technologies
Raw Materials
International Metals Reclamation
Metal Conversion Technologies
American Manganese (Ami)
Sitrasa
Tes-Amm
Li-Cycle Technology
Neometals
Recupyl Sas
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Breakdown Data by Type
Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt
Lithium-iron Phosphate
Lithium-Manganese Oxide
LTO
NCA
LCO
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Breakdown Data by Application
Car
Ship
Industrial
Electric Power
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
