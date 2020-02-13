Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, Global Forecast by Cathode, Anode, Separator, Electrolyte & Companies” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market is expected to surpass more than US$ 15 Billion by the end of year 2024. This report covers key growth drivers and scientific challenges for lithium-ion battery market. Lithium-ion batteries are one and only preferred choice source for portable electronics. The manufacturer of lithium-ion battery consistently doing a lot of research & development work to peruse technological advancements and reduce the size and weight of batteries, cost of batteries, increase their power output and safety. Moreover government regulation or policies to create framework suitable for battery regulated transportation system will foster the growth of lithium-ion battery in anticipated year.

Cathode is one of the important materials of lithium-ion battery, whereas lithium cobalt oxide and lithium-iron phosphate together control more than 80% of market share in 2017. Lithium cobalt oxide mainly used in Smartphone applications and comparatively less in portable PCs applications. Lithium-nickel manganese cobalt oxide is more demanded in xEV applications. The demand of lithium-nickel manganese cobalt oxide started since 2015 and anticipated to grow faster in forecast period. Lithium-iron phosphate earlier used in power tools and industrial applications but since 2015 it massively used in E-bus and now many e-bus battery manufacturers signing contract with lithium-iron phosphate producer to meet the high demand of e-bus.

Renub Research latest study report “Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, Global Forecast by Cathode [LCO (Lithium Cobalt Oxide), NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide), NCA (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide), LMO (Lithium Manganese Oxide) & LPF (Lithium Iron Phosphate)], Anode (Natural Graphite, Artificial Graphite & Other Anode Materials), Separator, Electrolyte, Companies (Samsung SDI., LG Chemical, SANYO-Panasonic and ATL)” provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Global Lithium-ion Battery by Material Market and Volume.

Cathode Captured more than Two Third of Market Share in Global Lithium-Ion Battery Material Market in 2017

In this report we have investigated the core key material required to make lithium-ion battery cells and battery packs. The most important material is cathode and we have further segmented Cathod into 5 parts LCO (Lithium Cobalt Oxide), NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide), NCA (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide), LMO (Lithium Manganese Oxide) and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate). This report also provides full market knowledge of anode, separator and electrolyte in terms value and volume both.

By Products

In this report, we have done deep study on lithium material and make assessment of every material in varieties of applications like smart phones, power tools, xEV, E-bus, portable PCs, e-bikes and several industrial applications. We have also done in-depth analysis of lithium materials in different applications in terms of volume and market and their future demand.

This market research report provides a complete analysis of the “Lithium-ion battery market by Material” Market, Volume, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years. This report contains fresh value chain analysis of lithium-ion battery from material to cell manufacturer and pack manufacture.

Lithium-ion Battery Market by Material

Cathode

LCO (Lithium Cobalt Oxide)

NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide)

NCA (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide)

LMO (Lithium Manganese Oxide)

LPF (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

Anode

Natural Graphite

Artificial Graphite

Other Anode Materials

Separator

Electrolyte

Products

Smart phones,

Power tools,

xEV,

E-bus,

Portable PCs,

E-bikes

Automotive & E-Bus Market

Several industrial applications

Key Player covered in the Report

Samsung SDI

LG Chemical

SANYO Panasonic

ATL

Scope of the Report

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market by Material: We have segmented the market into four parts by materials which are Cathode, Anode, Separator and Electrolyte. Moreover we have also fragmented most important key material Cathode into 5 parts and Anode into three parts.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Volume by Materials: We have segmented the volume sales into four parts by materials which are Cathode, Anode, Separator and Electrolyte. Moreover we have also fragmented most important key material Cathode into 5 parts and Anode into three parts. We have taken volume sales of each segment in Tons.

Key Growth Drivers & Challenges: It studies the multi-dimensional factors which help to grow global lithium-ion battery market. The report also mentions key factors that will hinder the market growth.

Key Players Analysis: We have covered four key players and their global lithium-ion battery revenue. Apart from sales analysis, we have also covered overview of the company and business strategies.

Value Chain Analysis: In this report we have examined value chain analysis of lithium-ion battery from material to cell manufacturer and pack manufacture and finally it goes to OEM.

