Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market: Discussion Of Market Drivers, Key Manufactures And Challenges With Forecast To 2024

Outline of Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market : This report studies the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market. Lithium-ion batteries are mainly made up of four major components: anode material, cathode material, electrolyte, separator. The electrolyte is one of the key raw materials of lithium-ion batteries, it is the “blood” of lithium ion batteries, between the battery positive and negative playing a role of transporting energy, guaranteeing the lithium-ion batteries to have high voltage, high specific energy and other advantages. It accounts for about 5% -12% of the cost of lithium-ion battery production costs. Usually the electrolyte is prepared by the high purity organic solvent, electrolyte, additive and other materials under certain conditions and certain proportion.

The organic solvent is a part of the electrolyte solution; currently the organic solvent used is primarily dimethyl carbonate, diethyl carbonate, propylene carbonate, ethylene carbonate, ethyl methyl carbonate, and other categories. Main common electrolytes are lithium hexafluorophosphate, lithium tetrafluoroborate, etc., from the viewpoint of cost, safety, etc., the lithium hexafluorophosphate is the most common commercial electrolyte.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Mitsubishi Chemical

UBE Industries

Panax-Etec

Soulbrain

BASF e-mobility

Mitsui Chemicals

Shenzhen Capchem

Guotai Huarong

Guangzhou Tinci Materials

Tianjin Jinniu

Dongguan Shanshan(DGSS)

Zhuhai Smoothway

Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagents

Shantou Jinguang High-Tech

Central Glass

Based on end users/applications, Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Others

Based on Product Type, Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Liquid Electrolyte

Solid Electrolyte

Geographically, this Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market report is segmented into several key Regions,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

