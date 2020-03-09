Listeriosis Treatment Market, 2018-2028 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Listeriosis is one of the most common bacterial infection. It is caused by a gram-positive, rod shaped, motile bacterium called Listeria monocytogenes. This bacterium is widely prevalent in nature and can be found in water, soil and contaminated food. Food products, for instance, vegetables, can get contaminated from listeria monocytogenes. Infection with the bacterium may lead to mild to severe febrile gastroenteritis. In people with weak immunity, listeriosis can lead to meningitis or septicaemia. It may also result in pregnancy loss in pregnant women. According to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC), listeria is listed as the third leading cause of deaths in the U.S. In 2017, clinicians reported an increase in the number of neonatal sepsis and adult meningitis due to listeria monocytogenes. As the incidence of listeriosis is increasing globally, many government and non-government organizations have taken initiatives to help in prevention and treatment of listeriosis. China has planned to officially assign listeriosis as a statutory communicable disease, which requires the condition to be reported to the local health authorities and confirmed within 72 years. Such a plan is expected to help in management and treatment of listeriosis.

Listeriosis Treatment varies symptomatically, depending on the severity of the condition. Serious infections can be treated with antibiotics. Antibiotic treatment may help in keeping the infection from affecting the baby during pregnancy. A combination of antibiotics may be given to the newborns.

Drivers for Listeriosis Treatment Market



Increasing prevalence of foodborne infections is driving the global listeriosis treatment market. Increasing consumption of frozen foods such as vegetables, meat, and dairy products contribute to the increasing prevalence of listeriosis. Additionally, the increasing awareness about Listeriosis Treatment and its preventive measures are propelling the global listeriosis treatment market.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6887



Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for Listeriosis treatment is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Japan and Middle-East and Africa. North America, Middle-East and Africa and Asia Pacific are facing major problems due to the lack of treatment available for listeriosis. High costs of the drugs restricts listeriosis treatment in many endemic regions. However, the increasing awareness and the rise in incidence rate of listeriosis is projected to drive the market globally. The unmet medical is a good opportunity for healthcare service providers and R&D programs to invest in Listeriosis treatment in Asia Pacific and Middle-East and Africa.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players in the global listeriosis treatment market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

Segmentation

The global market for listeriosis treatment is segmented as follows:-

By Indication

Meningitis

Endocarditis

Gastroenteritis

Neonatal Sepsis

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Key Data Points Covered in Report:-

Listeriosis Treatment Market by Type, Test, End users and Region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by test type, end use segments and country

Listeriosis Treatment Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size of Coagulation Disorders analysis, 2013 – 2017

Listeriosis Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Competition & Companies involved.

Research Methodology

FMI utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on overall expenditure on life science research and R&D funding and capital equipment installed base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on life science and biotechnology associated products, technologies, applications and services. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country-specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Additionally, per capita consumption of kits, reagents and consumables among end users is tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as laboratory managers, procurement managers, research supervisors at academic and research institutes, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as equipment and reagent manufacturers, custom solution and service providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6887



Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analysed in detail while forecasting, in order to project year-on-year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per associated industry/product lifecycles and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.