Liquor Confectionery Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

Liquor confectionery is basically confectioneries like chocolate, candy, and gums that are either filled with or infused with alcohol.

One of the drives of the market is the high price of liquor confectionery and fluctuations in prices of raw materials.

The global Liquor Confectionery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Liquor Confectionery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Liquor Confectionery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Liquor Confectionery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Liquor Confectionery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Liquor Confectionery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Abtey Chocolate Factory

Boozedrops

Neuhaus

Toms Gruppen

Vinoos By Ams

Market size by Product

Liquor Chocolate

Liquor Candy And Gums

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Department Store

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Liquor Confectionery Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Liquor Confectionery Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Liquor Chocolate

1.4.3 Liquor Candy And Gums

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Liquor Confectionery Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Department Store

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Liquor Confectionery Market Size

2.1.1 Global Liquor Confectionery Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Liquor Confectionery Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Liquor Confectionery Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Liquor Confectionery Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Liquor Confectionery Revenue by Regions

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abtey Chocolate Factory

11.1.1 Abtey Chocolate Factory Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Abtey Chocolate Factory Liquor Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Abtey Chocolate Factory Liquor Confectionery Products Offered

11.1.5 Abtey Chocolate Factory Recent Development

11.2 Boozedrops

11.2.1 Boozedrops Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Boozedrops Liquor Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Boozedrops Liquor Confectionery Products Offered

11.2.5 Boozedrops Recent Development

11.3 Neuhaus

11.3.1 Neuhaus Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Neuhaus Liquor Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Neuhaus Liquor Confectionery Products Offered

11.3.5 Neuhaus Recent Development

11.4 Toms Gruppen

11.4.1 Toms Gruppen Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Toms Gruppen Liquor Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Toms Gruppen Liquor Confectionery Products Offered

11.4.5 Toms Gruppen Recent Development

11.5 Vinoos By Ams

11.5.1 Vinoos By Ams Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Vinoos By Ams Liquor Confectionery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Vinoos By Ams Liquor Confectionery Products Offered

11.5.5 Vinoos By Ams Recent Development

Continued…..

