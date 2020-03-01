Liquid Thermal Interface Materials Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate Until 2028

The report on liquid thermal interface materials market provides detailed and actionable insights into the liquid thermal interface materials market. A list of all the factors influencing the growth of the liquid thermal interface materials market has been included in the report. Additionally, a qualitative, as well as quantitative assessment of each of the factors influencing the liquid thermal interface materials market, has been provided. Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape prevalent in the liquid thermal interface materials market has been included towards the end of the report.

‘Compactness’ Feature Driving Adoption

Liquid thermal interface materials are finding increasing utilization in consumer electronics, communication devices, and computers as the demand for high-power and high-performance circuitry in devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops continues to rise. Consequently, systems such as flip-chip BGA form factor packages have been developed to cater to the growing demands for high-performance and high-functioning microprocessors and ASICs. Liquid thermal interface material is gradually being integrated into microprocessors for providing the medium for efficient dissipation of heat produced while processing and functioning. Additionally, liquid thermal interface materials comply with the mechanical and size constraints in compact electronic systems which is further driving their adoption in the industry.

Development of Liquid Metal Thermal Interface Materials Imperative to Market Growth

Liquid metals are gradually gaining traction in thermal management systems owing to their prolific heat extraction and conducting capabilities which offer higher efficiency than conventional coolants in use. With liquid metals offering better thermal management capabilities, numerous researches are working towards developing new thermal interfaces which leverage liquid metal capabilities to improve the system’s thermal conductivity. For instance, recent research which tested silver-filled thermal adhesives concluded the liquid metal thermal interface offers a reliable heat dissipation solution for high-performance electronics owing to its low thermal resistance and high conduction properties. Additionally, researchers studying the development of nano-liquid metals are likely to open new avenues for liquid thermal interface material manufacturers with the substance offering bright prospects for enhancing the thermal performance of existing thermal interface materials.

Adoption in Electric Vehicles (EV) Creating New Opportunities

Electric vehicles are finding widespread adoption across the world as regulatory authorities continue to promote the eco-friendly alternative over their fossil fuel-powered counterparts. Demand for lithium-ion batteries to power electric vehicles continues to rise owing to its high energy density. However, large scale adoption of lithium-ion batteries is restrained due to the absence of efficient thermal management systems for dissipating the heat that is produced during charging or discharging of the vehicle which can consequently result in accidents and reduce the life of the battery. Liquid thermal interface materials present a promising prospect for devising a thermal runaway to overcome the problem of overheating. Numerous researches have concluded liquid thermal interface materials to be more effective over their solid counterparts prompting manufacturers in the liquid thermal interface materials market to focus on production of materials that could effectively provide the thermal management system for lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries are being utilized in smartphones to meet the consumer demand for longer battery life. Liquid thermal interface materials market is likely to bolster as lithium-ion batteries find widespread utilization across an assortment of electric devices.

