Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Size, Industry Demand, Trends, Share, Growth, Forecast, Analysis and Overview till 2023

Global Liquid Silicone Rubber market research report: information by grade (food, medical, industrial), application (automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, medical and others) – Forecast till 2023

Global Key Players

Wacker Chemie AG

Dow Corning Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Elkem Group

Simtec Silicone Parts

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group

Stockwell Elastomerics Inc

Liquid Silicone Rubber Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 2019- U.S. based Starlim North America Corp. announced to complete expansion project of liquid silicone rubber at their London based plant. This strategic move will help company to meet the rising demand for liquid silicone rubber worldwide.

February 2017- Foster Corporation, one of the leading supplier of medical solutions announced to distribute medical grade silicone rubbers such as WACKER SILPURAN for the North American healthcare markets. This distribution agreement will help WACKER to offer customers to receive best possible support, service, and logistics in North America.

October 2017- Wacker Chemie AG is planning to increase their expansion projects in the US, Europe, and Asia. The company announced to start their new silicone elastomer manufacturing plant in Jincheon, South Korea. This capacity expansion will help company to meet the rising demand for silicone rubber across the globe.

October 2017- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., announced to spend around USD 21.3 million to expand their Akron OH plant. This capacity expansion is estimated to be complete by the mid of 2019. This strategic move will help company to meet the robustly increasing demand for silicones in the U.S.

August 2015- Trelleborg announced to develop their liquid silicone rubber injection molding production footprint. This capacity expansion is predicted to allow future growth in small to medium sized technical liquid silicone rubber specifically for automotive, industrial, and electronics market.

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Scenario:

The medical grade is the most widely used grade in the global liquid silicone rubber market. High dielectric strength, bacterial resistance, and temperature resistance makes LSR an ideal choice for manufacturing medical devices, accessories and fittings in the healthcare industry. Moreover, growing stern regulations and compliances of many specification for use in medical products are further projected to drive the overall market growth. In addition, replacement of latex with LSR in impactable devices are providing new opportunities to market players.

Industrial rubber segment occupied second leading segment owing to growing electrical & electronic industry along with rising aerospace and construction industry. LSR has ability to withstand high temperature and good flexibility enables the material for usage in keypads, antennas and electronic displays. Among the application, medical industry is leading segment due to growing demand of disposable devices and medical implants. Hugh R&D investments in medical industry is also likely to foster the growth of liquid silicone rubber market. Automotive application segment witnessed reasonable growth owing to growing application of LSR in manufacturing windshield wiper blades, LED headlights, gaskets and other parts which can minimal weight and increase efficiency.

Market Segmentation:

The global liquid silicone rubber market is segregated into the grade and application. On the basis of the grade, the market is further categorized into industrial, food and medical segments. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods and medical.

Regional Analysis:

Liquid silicone rubber market is segmented across five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amon these, Asia Pacific is the leading region due to growing demand for the product in electrical & electronics and medical applications. Favorable government policies such as 100% FDI in the automotive industry is likely to propel the market growth in this region. China and India witnessed strong market due to the presence of established players, easy availability of raw material, and strong distribution network. China is leading market in electronic industry and exports such products with impeccable technology innovations, which, in turn, impact positively on market growth.

North America is projected to grow significantly followed by Europe region. Rising expenditure on medical devices along with growing healthcare industry is anticipated to augment the market growth. Installation of huge R&D facility, technological advancement in medical devices and growing application of LSR in electronic industry are further posing new opportunity in the coming years. Moreover, multinational companies are focusing on collaboration or joint venture with distributors to achieve sustainable growth in the overall market.

The European market witnessed a remarkable growth in the last couple of years. It is projected that due to technological advancement to manufacture LSR in end-use industries, the market is set to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Growing demand for lightweight material in the automobile industry in the region is also fueling the market growth. Moreover, the growing mergers & acquisitions among the leading companies is set to propel the market in the U.K, Italy, Germany, and France over the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Liquid silicone rubber market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Liquid silicone rubber market

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2016 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: By Region, 2016-2023

Table 3 North America Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 4 Europe Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 7 Middle East & Africa Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 6 Latin America Liquid Silicone Rubber Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 8 Global Liquid Silicone Rubber By Grades Market: By Regions, 2016-2023

Table 9 North America Liquid Silicone Rubber By Grades Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 10 Europe Liquid Silicone Rubber By Grades Market: By Country, 2016-2023