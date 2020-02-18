Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Segmented by Application, Technology, Type, and Demand by 2024 For Players : Dow Chemical Company & Wacker Chemie AG

The global Liquid Silicone Rubber market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2018-2023). The growth in the global market is being driven by factors such as increasing demand from electrical and electronics, and medical devices industry.

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a type of elastomer with better electrical properties, flame retardancy and chemical stability, and high heat and cold resistivity. These elastomers are used for the production of high quality parts and devices in automotive, medical devices, electrical and electronics, consumer products and others. LSR has properties of organic as well as inorganic materials. Additionally, LSR offers various advantages over organic rubbers.

The technological advancements and rapid industrialization in emerging economies and shifting global interest towards establishing the manufacturing industry in developing economies are the factors expected to create ample revenue generation opportunities for the global LSR market.

Geographically, North America led the global LSR market in 2015, due to the technological advancements in the region and high demand for high quality products in medical, automotive, electrical and electronics industry. The U.S. contributed the largest revenue to the North American and the global LSR market.

Some of the key players in the global liquid silicone rubber market are Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC and KCC Corporation.

