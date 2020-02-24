LIQUID SILICONE RUBBER (LSR) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2024

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. LSR is well suited for injection molding owing to its excellent liquidity. It’s also very ideal for complex molds since it easily fits in the most complex parts of any mold.

Scope of the Report:

Among elastomers, Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) has a relatively short history. During the late 1970s, LSR two component systems have quickly increased in popularity over the past four decades due to their advantages over Gum Silicone Rubbers. Not only are faster cycle times and fleshless molding possible, but all secondary equipment is contained near the molding press and there is no need to mill or process the material in any way prior to use. LSR is also popular due to its ability to compete with typical thermoplastic elastomers: similar production rates can be achieved and LSR utilize slightly modified thermoplastic molding equipment, allowing for minimal initial capital investment. Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is often the preferred choice of producers of rubber parts. That is because LSRs offer better end-product performance, and the injection molding technique offers high levels of automation and almost 24/7 production. LSRs also are ideal for rubber parts in general applications, as well as for specific market demands. However, the expensive price limits the use of LSR.

The liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry concentration is relatively high. The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry’s top ten producers were around accounted for 70% of industry production in 2016 with facilities located around the world. The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) production had reached to 105.1K Tonnes in 2016. The biggest global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) companies in the world are the Dow Corning.Wacker Chemicals, Momentive, ShinEtsu, KCC Corporation, Laur Silicone, Tianci Materials, Guangdong Polysil, Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone, BlueStar Xinghuo, Jiangsu Tianchen and Dongguan New Orient Technology are the main players in this industry. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power. In most market, Dow Corning. Wacker Chemicals, Momentive and ShinEtsu are market leaders. China is the world’s most competitive market due to China’s large number of manufacturer.



The industry has a high technical threshold. Therefore, the new manufacturer is difficult to quickly succeed. New manufacturers need a long time to accumulate technology. In addition, most manufacturers have the entire industry chain production capacity. Therefore, key factors of this industry are: technology accumulation, raw material cost control and downstream customer support.

The worldwide market for Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million US$ in 2024, from 1080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemicals

Momentive

ShinEtsu

KCC Corporation

Laur Silicone

Tianci Materials

Guangdong Polysil

Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone

BlueStar Xinghuo

Jiangsu Tianchen

Dongguan New Orient Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade LSR

Food Grade LSR

Medical Grade LSR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical Products

Home Appliance and Food Contact

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Building Industry

Others

