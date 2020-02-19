LIQUID SILICONE RUBBER (LSR) 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. LSR is well suited for injection molding owing to its excellent liquidity. It’s also very ideal for complex molds since it easily fits in the most complex parts of any mold.

Among elastomers, Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) has a relatively short history. During the late 1970s, LSR two component systems have quickly increased in popularity over the past four decades due to their advantages over Gum Silicone Rubbers. Not only are faster cycle times and fleshless molding possible, but all secondary equipment is contained near the molding press and there is no need to mill or process the material in any way prior to use. LSR is also popular due to its ability to compete with typical thermoplastic elastomers: similar production rates can be achieved and LSR utilize slightly modified thermoplastic molding equipment, allowing for minimal initial capital investment. Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is often the preferred choice of producers of rubber parts. That is because LSRs offer better end-product performance, and the injection molding technique offers high levels of automation and almost 24/7 production. LSRs also are ideal for rubber parts in general applications, as well as for specific market demands. However, the expensive price limits the use of LSR.

The industry has a high technical threshold. Therefore, the new manufacturer is difficult to quickly succeed. New manufacturers need a long time to accumulate technology. In addition, most manufacturers have the entire industry chain production capacity. Therefore, key factors of this industry are: technology accumulation, raw material cost control and downstream customer support.

The global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market is valued at 1080 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemicals

Momentive

ShinEtsu

KCC Corporation

Laur Silicone

Tianci Materials

Guangdong Polysil

Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone

BlueStar Xinghuo

Jiangsu Tianchen

Dongguan New Orient Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade LSR

Food Grade LSR

Medical Grade LSR

Segment by Application

Medical Products

Home Appliance and Food Contact

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Building Industry

Others

