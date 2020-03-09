Liquid Roofing Global Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Liquid Roofing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market of liquid roofing, in terms of value and volume, with China dominating the market.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
The Dow Chemical
Saint-Gobain
3M
Akzonobel
Sika
Kraton Performance Polymers
Gaf Materials
Johns Manville
Kemper System
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
PU/Acrylic Hybrids
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Bituminous
Silicone Coatings
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Public Infrastructure
Industrial Facilities
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Liquid Roofing Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 PU/Acrylic Hybrids
1.2.2 Polyurethane
1.2.3 Acrylic
1.2.4 Bituminous
1.2.5 Silicone Coatings
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Residential Buildings
1.3.2 Commercial Buildings
1.3.3 Public Infrastructure
1.3.4 Industrial Facilities
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 BASF
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 BASF Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 The Dow Chemical
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 The Dow Chemical Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Saint-Gobain
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Saint-Gobain Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 3M
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 3M Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Akzonobel
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Akzonobel Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
……..CONTINUED
