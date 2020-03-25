Liquid Polybutadiene Market 2019 Worldwide Opportunities, Capital Investment, Top Players Survey and Trend Report By 2023

Considering the significant traction, the market is garnering currently; Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global liquid polybutadiene market will garner USD 3,776.5 MN by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Transportation is a key consumer of liquid polybutadiene that accounts for the significant share of the overall demand for the product.

The intensification in the manufacturing of tires is creating a favorable effect on the development of the liquid polybutadiene market. The upturn in the production of electrical parts is estimated to lead to favorable growth of the market for liquid polybutadiene. Moreover, the intensifying demand for rubber products due to their qualities is expected to raise the advance of the market in the forecast period.

The liquid polybutadiene market is proliferating pervasively mainly due to the use of this chemical in the tire manufacturing sector, worldwide. Moreover, extensive applications of liquid polybutadiene in various rubber goods other than tires such as conveyor belts, hoses, and gaskets are escalating the market on the global platform.

Leading Players:

Sibur International GmbH (Austria),

Cray Valley (France),

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Versalis S.p.A (Italy),

Kuraray Co. Ltd (Japan),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd (Japan)

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the liquid polybutadiene market is carried out on the basis application, end use, and region.

Based on the application, the liquid polybutadiene market is segmented into industrial rubber, tire manufacturing, polymer modification, chemicals, coatings, protective films, adhesives & sealants, and others.

Based on the end user, the liquid polybutadiene market is segmented into construction, transportation, industrial, and others.

On the basis of regions, liquid polybutadiene market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa.

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region, heading with the presence of a large number of production facilities dominates the global liquid polybutadiene market. The region also accounts for the largest consumer of this chemical due to the rapid industrialization that occurred over the past few years.

Moreover, factors such as the high demand for liquid polybutadiene led by some of the burgeoning industries such as the construction and automotive and the rapidly developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are driving the growth of the market.

The liquid polybutadiene market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market share, globally. Factors such as the rising renovation and upgradation projects in the construction industry and the presence of a well-established automotive industry drive the growth of market massively. Germany among other European countries accounts for the largest as in 29.70% of the market share in the regional market and is expected to remain dominant market throughout the forecast period owing to higher penetration of end-user industries in the country.

The North America liquid polybutadiene market accounts for another significant market, globally. The US dominates the regional market in terms of value and volume. Rapid industrialization alongside the proliferating end-user sectors such as the transportation and construction foster the growth of the liquid polybutadiene market in the region.

