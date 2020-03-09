Liquid Masking Film Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

Liquid Masking Film Market: An Overview

Liquid masking film is the complete peelable coatings liquid mask which offers temporary as well as long term protection against moisture, corrosive gases, and other contaminations. A liquid is applied by spray form dry skin-tight plastic film which are peelable causing no damaged to the substrate. Liquid masking film is a liquid applied to a surface which does not require painting and offers protection for hours. Liquid masking film is moisture resistance, readily peelable, highly comfortable to stretch, adhere to curves, and economical. Also, liquid masking film is highly efficient on a variety of substrates such as glass, metal, plastic, and others. Thus, liquid masking film is widely accepted as a protective solution for parts or equipment in automotive, aerospace, building and construction, marine, and other end-user industries. Overall, the global outlook for liquid masking film is likely to remain positive during the forecast period.Top of FormBottom of Form

Liquid Masking Film Market: Dynamics

International trade of various automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, etc. parts or equipment are increasing globally. The need for a protective solution for such product against corrosion or other contaminations to ensure the safe transit of such products is likely to drive the growth of global liquid masking film market during the forecast period. The excellent characteristics of liquid masking film such as high temperature resistant, simply peelable nature, easily cleanup makes it more versatile and more efficient as compared to time-intensive masking jobs. Also, the transparent nature of liquid masking film makes it easy to move the automobile after application, adding flexibility to auto body operations. These factors are likely to push the growth of the global liquid masking film market during the forecast period. The availability of alternative protective solutions such as frisket sheet is likely to hampers the growth of global liquid masking film market during the forecast period. Overall, the global liquid masking film market is anticipated to expand with notable growth rate during the forecast period.

Liquid Masking Film Market: Segmentation

On the basis of substrate, the liquid masking film market is segmented into:

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Others

On the basis of end use, the liquid masking film market is segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Medical Equipments

Shipping & Logistics

Military

Marine

Others

Liquid Masking Film Market: Regional Outlook

From few years the automotive industry in North America region has witnessed significant growth. Consistent growth in the automotive industry is expected to create substantial demand for liquid masking film market during the forecast period. Although the U.S. is likely to be at the forefront in terms of market share, Canada is expected to outpace the U.S. regarding growth rate of liquid masking film market during the forecast period. Latin America is supposed to offer lucrative growth opportunities for liquid masking film market during the forecast period. Significant improvement in the construction sector and a healthy growth rate of the automotive industry is likely to drive the Latin America liquid masking film market during the forecast period. Robust economic growth and booming building & construction, and automotive sector make Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) lucrative for the growth of liquid masking film market. China and India in the APEJ region are likely to witness significant demand for liquid masking film market due to the continuous expansion of end-use industries. Western Europe is a substantial shareholder of global liquid masking film market and projected to expand with notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Liquid Masking Film Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Liquid Masking Film market are:

3M

W. Davies & Co., Inc.

Colad International

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Pro-Pack Materials

Corydon Converting Company

Liquid Masking Film Market: Key Trend

Some of the key trends are observed among the liquid masking film manufacturers are listed below:

Various manufacturers are focusing on offering high-performance, specialized liquid masking film which are increasingly used in aerospace industry to provide protection against moisture and high temperature.

To fulfill the demand created from several end-use industries, various liquid masking film manufacturers are focusing on capacity expansion.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional Analysis Includes-

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

